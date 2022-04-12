SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new partnership between Western New England University and Shorelight provides international students with transformative education opportunities to prepare them for life in a complex, hyper-connected world.

Western New England University is a private institution with National University status, focused on personal and professional success while creating value in a global society. Shorelight is an international student marketplace that gives international students the chance to find the right university and degree program.

In a news release from Western New England University, Shorelight will assist Western New England University in recruiting and retaining international students.

As a result of this partnership, WNEU’s undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees and more than 90 academic programs are now available to international students. The college offers undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees in the arts and sciences, business, engineering, pharmacy and health sciences, and the school of law.

Drone photo courtesy of Western New England University

“I could not be more excited about this partnership. The new international students that enroll at WNE will work directly with renowned faculty in computer science, engineering, and pharmaceutical sciences, to name a few. Our proximity to Boston and New York City will provide opportunities for robust curricular practical training while studying, and optional practical training upon graduation. Through this partnership, the WNE community will make a positive difference in the lives of students for generations to come, which is why we do what we do.” said Western New England University Vice President for Enrollment Management & Marketing Bryan Gross.

“We are thrilled to connect international students looking for a high-quality education with Western New England University and provide the tools and resources each student needs to be successful throughout their educational journey,” said Shorelight CEO Tom Dretler. “International students who choose to study at Western New England University will benefit from a student-centered approach, dedication to teaching, and commitment to service learning. We know that world-class international students seeking a transformative higher education experience in the U.S. will find it at Western New England and contribute in so many ways to campus and the surrounding community.”

Western New England University will welcome its first international students as part of this partnership in the coming spring semester of 2023.