Interstate Towing in Chicopee celebrates 20 years of business

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Interstate Towing in Chicopee celebrated 20 years in business Thursday.

Owner Jeremy Procon started with one flat bed truck, and his first employee was his brother.

Now, two decades later, Interstate Towing has around 70 employees, 70 trucks, and 4 full-time locations from Sturbridge to Westfield.

The company celebrated with the community Thursday, with food trucks and music.

Jeremy Procon of Interstate Towing told 22News, “The reason for our success is our employees. I’m just the captain of the ship, but they are the ones where the rubber meets the road. I contribute our success to our employees for sure.”

Procon also invited small businesses to come and network at the event. He credits local businesses with helping his own business grow.