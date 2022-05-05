CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stocks suffered their worst day of the year today, completely erasing Wednesday’s rally in a stunning reversal that deepened the market’s losses for 2022.

22News talked to Financial Advisor Mark Teed from Raymond James Financial about what this means for your investments.

Questions Mark Teed answers are the following:

What are you telling your clients that are worries? Should they be making changes to their portfolios?

We talk a lot about inflation… it seems like everything is going up and nothing is coming down.. but it has to come down some time right? Do you think we’ll see some relief soon?

What could these trends spell for the average person, someone who does no active trading, but may have things like their retirement fund or pension tied up in the stock market?

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.