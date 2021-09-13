Investigation begins after two escape injury in Vermont hot air balloon crash

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating after two people in a hot air balloon made a crash landing Sunday in Ryegate, VT.

No one was injured in the crash. Keith Sproul, 62, of North Brunswick, New Jersey, and Olivia Miller, 20, of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, took off from the Post Mills Airport.

Sproul, the pilot, was flying in the area of Farguharson Drive when he attempted to slow the balloon by brushing the tops of trees. Vermont State Police say Sproul was pushed forward in the basket and lost control. But he was able to talk Miller through a landing in the trees.

In July, Vermonter and renowned balloonist Brian Boland died in a crash after taking off from the Post Mills Airport.