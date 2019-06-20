Iran shoots down U.S. military drone

(NBC News) A U.S. drone was shot down in international airspace above the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, U.S. Central Command said, contradicting a claim by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard that it had struck the aircraft after it entered Iranian airspace.

The news comes amid rising tensions in the region, with American officials blaming Iran for what they said was an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week. Iran has denied any involvement.

Two Administration officials tell NBC news that a meeting will take place at the White House Thursday to talk about how the U.S. should respond to the incident.

The president will also be welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House Thursday to discuss a trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

