Iraq & Afghanistan war veteran to be named NY National Guard’s 27th Infantry commander

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Guard’s 27th Infantry will name a new commander at Fort Drum this weekend.

The New York State National Guard 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquarter in Syracuse, New York, is set to name Iraq and Afghanistan Veteran Colonel Sean Flynn as its new commander.

According to the National Guard, Flynn began his military career in the Air Force, and is now a full-time National Guard officer after joining the guard in 2000.

His key assignments have included platoon Leader and Company Commander in the historic 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment in New York, Executive Officer of the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment in Utica, Battalion Commander of the Fighting 69th, Brigade Executive Officer of the 27th IBCT in Syracuse, and Division G-3 and Chief of Staff of the 42nd Infantry Division in Troy.

Flynn also served in the Operation World Trade Center response to the 9/11 terror attacks and wrote a book titled “The Fighting 69th: From Ground Zero to Baghdad.”

He will take over from Colonel Robert Charlesworth who has headed the brigade since 2019, and is retiring after 28 years in the Army.

A traditional military change of command ceremony will be held to honor this transfer, in which the flag of the 27th Brigade will be transferred between the outgoing and incoming commander by Commander of the 42nd Infantry Division Major General Thomas Spencer.

This signifies the transfer of authority for the 4,000 Soldiers of the Brigade.

The 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is headquartered in Syracuse and has units across the state from Manhattan to Buffalo.

The change of command ceremony will be held at Fort Drum on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The ceremony is set to begin at 1 p.m.