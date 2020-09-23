IRS to notify non-filers of opportunity to apply for economic impact payment through CARES Act

WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP)–Millions of people across the country received an economic impact payment through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), but if you don’t usually file a tax return, or didn’t file a return for 2018 or 2019, you could still qualify for a payment.

The payments, also known as stimulus payments, were automatic for most taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019, and most seniors and retirees receiving Social Security.

Persons who legally did not file returns in 2018 and 2019 and did not receive a payment might be one of the nine million people getting a letter from the IRS informing them how to register on their website to claim their payment by October 15, 2020.

If you haven’t received a payment and get a letter, go to the IRS’s real website at IRS.gov/EIP, or call them directly at 800-919-9835 to find out if you’re eligible and to register to claim your payment.

If someone claiming to be from the IRS calls, emails, or texts about helping you get your stimulus payment, it’s a scam. The IRS will not text, email, or call you about your economic impact payment, or any other IRS business, and they’ll never ask you to pay a fee to get your money.