IRS to pay visits to high-income taxpayers who fail to file

WASHINGTON (AP)–If you earn six figures and haven’t been filing your taxes, the IRS may come knocking.

The IRS says it is stepping up its efforts to visit high-income taxpayers who failed in prior years to file their tax returns on time. The face-to-face visits will focus on those who earned more than $100,000 during a tax year and did not file a return in 2018 or previous years.

The IRS is increasing the face-to-face visits after hiring additional enforcement personnel. The agency said the visits are aimed at informing these taxpayers of their obligations and bringing them into compliance.