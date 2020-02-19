1  of  2
Breaking News
Man found shot in Fort Pleasant Street area of Springfield Active police investigation on Elm Street in Holyoke
Watch Live
Pre-Show 8PM: 2020 Democratic Presidential Debate

DC Bureau

IRS to pay visits to high-income taxpayers who fail to file

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)–If you earn six figures and haven’t been filing your taxes, the IRS may come knocking.

The IRS says it is stepping up its efforts to visit high-income taxpayers who failed in prior years to file their tax returns on time. The face-to-face visits will focus on those who earned more than $100,000 during a tax year and did not file a return in 2018 or previous years.

The IRS is increasing the face-to-face visits after hiring additional enforcement personnel. The agency said the visits are aimed at informing these taxpayers of their obligations and bringing them into compliance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Washington D.C. Tweets