WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple on a Tinder date, an ER nurse, and a Vietnam veteran are just some examples of the Pay it Forward cards people have filled out at Skyline Trading Company in Westfield.

The restaurant-bar offers an easy way for its customers to help out complete strangers with their Pay It Forward Wall.

Owner Daniel Osella told 22News they came up with the idea during the government shutdown back in January. Ever since then, it’s been a huge success and a show of humanity.

“It’s to put a smile on somebody’s face and just keep it going,” Osella said. “We don’t know what everyone else is dealing with on a daily basis.”

Here’s how it works.

Pay it forward:

Ask for a Pay it Forward card

Fill out the “To,” “From,” “Item,” columns based on who you want to pay it forward to. It can be for a specific person or something more general like: A single father or a teacher. You can choose what you want to pay forward: One appetizer, a beer, or even $10 toward a person’s tab.

Pay the amount Tack up your card on the Pay It Forward Wall

To use a Pay It Forward card:

Go over to the wall

Find a card that applies to you

Cash it in!

Skyline Trading Company is expanding in the near future and will have a 10-barrel brewing system onsite.

How you Pay it Forward:

I often will pay someone’s D & D tab at the drive through. Done it a few times. Feels pretty good— “In Amity, you say “yahd” (@waaf86) May 24, 2019

A person in front of me at the drive thru at Dunkin’ paid for my stuff, so I paid for the person behind me! 😅— J.Michelle 👽 (@RodgzJM) May 24, 2019

We had severe storms a few yrs ago & many lost power for about a week. I did not. At a grocery store I ran into two women, separately crying in the dairy section bc all was expensive to replace. Store had coins you earned or won to get discounts & I gave each 10 to help.— Mary Kirkwood (@Mkwood1952) May 24, 2019

I have paid extra at DDs a few times and told them to use it up.— Fred and Cindy Seiffert (@FredCindy2000) May 24, 2019

All my #payitforward gestures are my secret. Feels good to give without anyone wanting to thank me. All those who pay it forward are honorable people. I have been on the receiving end and it felt so good I had to return that feeling to someone else.— Steve Gencarelle (@steveginx) May 24, 2019

Some years back at a local grocery store a young Mom w/2 lil kids was ahead of me in line getting items rung up, she came up $11.00 short, was trying to figure out what to put back. I pulled $20 from my pocket, knelt down got up & said, Ma’am, you dropped this#payitforward— David@31stFW (@USAF31st) May 24, 2019

I do it at DDfor the care behind me on the anniversary of Newtown with a reminder to remember the children.— Mel (@Hoolahoops) May 24, 2019

