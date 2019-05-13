Is CBD oil legal in all states?

A North Carolina woman was arrested in April after being found with CBD oil in Florida, a state where CBD is illegal.
More people are using CBD to treat their health ailments, but many other states still haven’t legalized it.
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a compound found in hemp and marijuana. It’s legal in Massachusetts and Connecticut, but not in Florida.
A state-by-state breakdown of where CBD is legal
A 69-year-old woman was arrested last month in Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida after being found with CBD oil in her purse. The woman said CBD oil helps treat her arthritis.
“A lot of people are using it for pain, arthritis, like the woman in Florida, anxiety, stress, the younger generation to help workout, push through muscle pain and we have a lot of MMA fighters that use it.” Matthew McTeague: Owner, The Wellness Spot
McTeague told 22News all of their CBD oils, edibles, topicals are “third-party lab tested”. CBD products are still not regulated by the FDA.
The 22News I-Team investigated CBD products from local convenience stores to determine what’s actually in these products. You can see the full report tomorrow night on 22News at 11 p.m.
