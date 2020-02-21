Is Northampton among U.S. sanctuary cities SWAT teams will deploy to?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — People in local sanctuary cities are reacting to the Trump Administration’s decision to deploy border patrol SWAT teams across the United States.

The deployment will run from February to May in ten sanctuary cities. The tactically equipped border patrol agents are meant to assist regional ICE agents in finding undocumented immigrants that are not reported by local law enforcement.

22News talked to people in Northampton, a sanctuary city, who said they would not like the sight of tactical squads in town.

Fred Taylor of Northampton told 22News that he thinks that it is very unamerican. “This is a nation of immigrants. I think a lot of people making laws against immigrants are people whose families came to this land as immigrants and I think that’s very unfair and unjust.”

In the announcement, the Trump Administration did not offer exactly where and when the geared-up agents would appear.