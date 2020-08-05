Isaias causes widespread damage in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD/WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tropical Storm Isaias moved through western Massachusetts and caused widespread damage, especially in Springfield on Tuesday. 

Uprooted trees, trees on top of homes, cars, and power lines were everywhere.  

By 10 p.m. Tuesday night, more than 44,000 Hampden County residents were without power as trees took powerlines down with them due to strong winds. 

On Fox Street in West Springfield, a large tree took down power lines, fell on top of cars, blocking the entrance of a home. Power is slowly being restored across the city.

In Westfield, strong winds uprooted a large, tall tree, causing it to lean on a house.

Utility companies have started cleanup. The damage was significant in many areas including Chicopee, Agawam, and Southwick.

We will continue our coverage on the storm damage across western Massachusetts Wednesday morning on 22News starting at 4:30 a.m.

Tropical Storm Isaias: Power outages, storm damage across western Massachusetts

