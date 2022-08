(WWLP) – Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.

The damage was reported before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Trees and branches were down along Blodgett Street in Springfield. Households along Eleanor Road and Hartwick Street lost power overnight as a result of the storm.

Eversource crews are working to restore those without power for the remainder of this Monday morning.