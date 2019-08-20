“It can be devastating” How recent storms can impact local crops

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some parts of western Massachusetts saw large hail that became potentially harmful for local crops.

The hail can damage developing crops making them less desirable for buyers. 22News spoke with a local farmer about what you can do to protect your plants and produce.

“Early in the season the plants are small you can put a cover over them. But once they get to be big there’s nothing you can do, you just have to let mother nature take her course,” Bill McKinstry of McKinstry Market Garden told 22News.

Mckinstry said hail damage can even make the crops rot and defoliate the plants ruining them for the season.

He told 22News now is when crops are most vulnerable.