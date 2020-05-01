“It never happened” – Biden denies sexual assault allegation

(NBC News) Former Vice President and apparent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is denying a former staffer’s claim of sexual assault and calling on the National Archives to release any records related to the matter.

In an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Biden repeatedly and unequivocally denied a sexual assault claim made by former staffer Tara Reade.

“It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened. And it didn’t. It never happened,” Biden said.

Biden went on to say he did not recall any complaint of improper behavior.

“I don’t remember any type of complaint she may have made,” he said. “It was 27 years ago. And I don’t remember, nor does anyone else that I’m aware of. And the fact is that I don’t remember. I don’t remember any complaint ever having been made.”

The comments were Biden’s first direct response to Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault since she first publicly detailed it in a March 26 interview with podcast host Katie Halper.

