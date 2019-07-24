“It was complete devastation” Thousands still without power in Barnstable County after tornado

HARWICH, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people are still without power after an EF-1 tornado hit parts of Cape Cod on Tuesday.

22News went to Harwich, one of the hardest hit areas after the tornado to talk to locals and official about what happened.

“I think it’s going to be okay, but it sure does look pretty bad right now,” Harwich resident, Ted Harmon told 22News.

Harmon said he’s lived in Harwich since 1949 and has never seen anything as bad as the destruction from the tornado.

“We’re not used to this kind of weather here,” Harmon said.

Crushed car in Harwich after the tornado.

22News traveled around Harwich and saw hundreds of uprooted trees and downed power lines.

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday there were over 28,000 people without power in Barnstable County.

Harwich Police spokesperson, Aram Goshgarian told 22News that the top priority is restoring power.

“This thing blew in, we got a heads up from the National Weather Service and within a matter of 15 minutes it was complete devastation here,” Goshgarian said.

House with trees over it after tornado in Harwich.

Eversource brought the outage percentage from 93-percent to 67-percent over Tuesday night.