SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Italian Government is going to establish an official Italian Consulate office in Springfield. The 25th floor of Monarch Place in Downtown Springfield will become the space of the official Western Massachusetts Consulate of Italy.

This new location means residents will no longer have to travel to the Boston Italian Consulate office for business or important personal matters to conduct with or in Italy. That can range from trade and tourism to dual residency.

The official opening of the office will be Monday April 24th.