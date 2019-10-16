“It’s a miracle” – Mushroom hunting mom survives three days in wilderness

(KGW/NBC News) – A mushroom picker who got lost in Washington’s Skamania County wilderness Saturday was found alive Tuesday afternoon.

Jung VanAtta was found around 3:35 p.m. Rescue teams reported that her condition is “stable,” according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.

“The outcome is what we wanted and it doesn’t always happen but we are so grateful,” said Sue Wong, VanAtta’s daughter. “It’s her 75th birthday – what a wonderful birthday gift.”

The family got to see VanAtta briefly before she was taken to the hospital.

Read more: Click Here