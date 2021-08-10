‘It’s a tumultuous time’: Political figures react to Cuomo resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(NEXSTAR) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s decision to abandon his battle to stay in office amid a wave of sexual harassment allegations has renewed focus on the MeToo movement and set off a power shift in one of the nation’s most significant elected offices.

The 63-year-old Democrat had denied wrongdoing for weeks – describing allegations as a “political attack” – and while he did apologize for some behavior, he stopped short of acknowledging many of the allegations against him during a televised address Tuesday.

The change of fortunes for a governor once applauded for his public leadership during the 2020 COVID-19 crisis set off a flurry of reaction on social media. Including relief from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 10, 2021

Cuomo’s successor also voiced support for the resignation.

I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.



As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor. — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 10, 2021

The White House said it looks forward to working with Hochul, who is expected to take over in two weeks.

Hochul will now be thrust into the spotlight on short notice. A position one former Republican governor feels could be harrowing.

I became Governor of AR in 1996 when I was Lt. Gov & Governor forced to resign. It's a tumultuous time for a state & a challenging whirlwind for Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul who will have to scurry to get ready to take the seat. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 10, 2021

Republican New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik described the resignation as long overdue and called on authorities to prosecute Cuomo.

“This is a story about these courageous women who came forward,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing Tuesday.

Politicians on both sides of the political aisle openly criticized Cuomo, with some using the moment to celebrate and make jokes at his expense.

For too long Democrats and the media fawned over Cuomo, covered for Cuomo, and enabled Cuomo.



His resignation is welcome—but now he must be held fully accountable.



These women deserve justice.

The thousands of nursing home victims deserve justice.



He can’t get away with this. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 10, 2021

How long till @cnn launches their new prime-time show Cuomo & Cuomo? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 10, 2021

California Congressman and fellow Democrat Ted Lieu questioned how remorseful Cuomo was, saying, “He resigned because he was going to be impeached, and he knew it would be successful because Democrats were not going to protect a sexual harasser.”