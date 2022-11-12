SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The love pet owners have for their furry friends was the inspiration behind one local craft fair held today at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield.

“We’re celebrating the connection between pets and their people, *said Kaitlyn Holloway, Community Engagement Manager at Dakin Humane Society.

Guests also got the opportunity to snap a picture with their pets. Pet owner Abbey Casagrande said her cat Toby has become more like family to her since she adopted him from Dakin two years ago.

“I brought him to school with me to Johnson & Wales back in the 2020 school year and with the isolation and everything he really helped,” said Casagrande.

All the proceeds of the whisker wonderland will go toward supporting the humane society.

“All of the donations that we receive today go back into funding all of our programs here from our pet food aid program to helping people care for animals in their home through our foster program as well,” said Holloway.

Saturday marked the first ever holiday Whisker Wonderland event.