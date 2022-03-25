TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo is coming back to Hudson Valley Community College this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The event will be held from Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27, at the McDonough Sports Complex at Hudson Valley Community College.

Since 1988, the annual springtime tradition has inspired gardeners to get a jump start on their spring plantings. The COVID-19 pandemic caused the popular event to not be held the past two years.

East Nassau resident Jeanine Loya aka “The Cactus Lady”, who NEWS10 met in March, was invited to set up a display at the event featuring some of the best from her collection of succulents and cacti. Loya says she loves meeting other people who share her same love for plants.

This year’s event will look different than year’s past due to supply chain shortages. Expect more of an emphasis on flowers versus on landscaping.

As soon as people walk inside the McDonough Sports Complex they will be engulfed into a frenzy of cheerful and artfully created themed displays by the area’s top floral designers from:

Ambiance Florals and Events (Albany)

The Country Florist (Burnt Hills)

Felthousen’s Florist and Greenhouse (Schenectady)

Flower Blossom Farm (Ghent)

North Eastern New York Orchid Society

Poppy Tree Floral Designs (West Sand Lake)

Samantha Nass Floral Designs (Saratoga Springs)

Toadflax Nursery (South Glens Falls)

Weathered Wood (Troy)

White Cottage Gardens (Amsterdam)

Worthington Flowers (Wynantskill)

The Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo features seminars and demonstrations for guests to discover how to create and maintain their own remarkable garden. All seminars are free with paid admission.

“It was sad you know, and the attendees who come year in and year out, they would call me and say it was like missing Christmas… breaks your heart, but we’re so excited to be back this year,” said Pennie Gonzalez, event manager for the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo.

Additional highlights of the 2022 Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo include:

A garden marketplace featuring over 140 outdoor living, farm-to-table and garden themed retail exhibits, tools, patio furniture and many unique garden and craft items.

Garden centers and floral shops featuring tons of succulents, houseplants, seeds, bulbs and pussy willow.

Free tastings from over a dozen New York State wineries, cideries and distilleries.

Two, ten-foot-tall butterfly wing murals by artist Phil Singer. Great photo opportunity.

Soil testing by Cornell Cooperative Extension for a minimum donation. Drop off at the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo Information Booth.

Concessions from Prime Catering.

Tickets to the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo are $15 at the door; children 5 and under are free with paid adults. Discount advance tickets are available online for $12 through March 24. A three-day admission pass is $33. Friday, March 25 is MVP Health Care Senior Day with $11 tickets for everyone 62 and older. Limit one discount per admission. Parking is free.

A portion of each ticket sold at the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo will benefit Wildwood. Wildwood provides people and families living with autism and developmental disabilities with the very best innovative supports.

For more information about the Capital Region Flower & Garden Expo, go to their website or Facebook.