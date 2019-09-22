It’s Chocolate Milk Day & Grange Day at The Big E Fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E Fair celebrates Chocolate Milk Day with free samples from the Farmers Market, Farm-A-Rama, or the 4-H Milk Booth! Visitors also get to learn about agriculture, farm families and community service, see prize-winning exhibits and shop at the Grange Country Store inside the Grange Building.

The Grange was founded in 1867 to advance methods of agriculture, as well as to promote the social and economic needs of farmers in the United States. According to The Big E

