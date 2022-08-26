(WWLP) – It’ll be busy on the roads in Springfield Friday, it’s move-in day for first-year students at American International College (AIC) and Western New England University (WNEU).

Incoming freshman and new students are scheduled to arrive at AIC starting at 9:00 a.m. this morning.

Check-in runs from nine to noon at the Cultural Arts Center at the corner of State and Homer Street. Returning students will arrive on campus Sunday.

Further East on Wilbraham Road, Western New England University will also welcome new students Friday.

Room Key distribution will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday. First-year student move-in, will culminate with the Fall Convocation ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Returning students will arrive on campus Saturday and Sunday.

Amherst College students also move in Friday through Sunday. While, Mount Holyoke College Students will move in between Tuesday and Friday next week. Smith College students will begin Thursday, alongside the big-one, UMass Amherst.

The state’s second largest student body will return to Amherst in phases from Thursday, September 1 through Sunday, September 4. Westfield State University and Springfield College will move first-year students one week from Friday.