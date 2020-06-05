It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A family of six, including four children between the ages of 11 months and 4 years old, was found dead in the back of an SUV parked in the garage of a San Antonio home, authorities there said Thursday night.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the smell of carbon dioxide was so strong when officers arrived that it “kind of blew everybody back out the door.” He said police had gone to the house for a welfare check requested by the husband's employer, who had been unable to reach him.