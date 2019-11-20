It’s not that uncommon to get snow in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It may still be fall but it’s starting to feel and even look like winter in some spots.



On Tuesday morning snow accumulated in the hills. And while it has been cool and gray in the Springfield area it’s not that unusual to get snow around now.

On average we see our first inch of snowfall in the Springfield area on November 23rd.



Last year we had an early season snowstorm on November 15th. That storm dumped over 7 inches of snow across western Massachusetts.



We’ve also had snowstorms on or around Thanksgiving Day. Back in 2014 heavy wet snow fell on the day before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days of the year.



On Thanksgiving Day in 1989 a snowstorm dumped around 6 inches of snow across western Massachusetts.



Some people prefer to have snow for another holiday and not on Thanksgiving.

“I like snow two days a year, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” said Katie Holmes of Springfield.



Others just make do with what ever comes our way.

“I don’t really ski, I do like to snow shoe but you know you can’t change the weather. The weather is Mother Nature and she’s going to do what she wants so as long as you guys keep us updated on what’s happening we’re good,” said Lisa Santanello of Agawam.

On average we pick up 2.2 inches of snow during the month of November in the Springfield area.

Winter officially arrives on Saturday, December 21st.