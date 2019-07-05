It’s officially our first heatwave of 2019

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hot, hot, hot! It’s officially our first heatwave of 2019.

For the third day in a row, temperatures have reached 90 degrees or higher at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. Three days of 90-degree weather is the minimum criteria for a heatwave.

  • Wednesday 7/3: 90 degrees
  • Thursday 7/4: 91 degrees
  • Friday 7/5: 90 degrees (at 4PM)

The heatwave is not expected to continue into Saturday. The 22News Storm Team expects high temperatures to reach the mid-80s before rain and potential thunderstorms roll through.

