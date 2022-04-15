BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s Opening Day at Fenway Park, as the red sox open their 11th season at the oldest ballpark in baseball.

If you’re going to the game, leave ahead of time. The team is asking all fans to be in their seats ready to celebrate by 1:30 Friday afternoon, ahead of the first pitch at 2:10 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.

There will be two celebrations, in addition to opening day festivities before the game, as the city marks “One Boston Day” and Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day. Western Mass has a role in the ceremonies, too. Springfield native Michelle Brooks Thompson will sing “God Bless America”, in the middle of the seventh inning.