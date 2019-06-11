It’s time to lay grub control on your lawn

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Well you’ve applied the fertilizer and crabgrass preventive, but now it’s time for grub control.

Grubs are insect-larvae that eventually turn into beetles that can damage your lawn. G&H Landscaping owner Gary Courchesne suggests a pre-emergent grub control.

“Then they’ll develop into the beetle,” Courchesne told 22News. “Then they’ll fly around, eat everybody’s rose bushes, and plum trees and so on, and then mate and then drop their eggs again later in July and August. That’s when the biggest damage potential is.”

Pre-emergent control lasts all summer long, even when new eggs are laid. If you don’t use grub control, they’ll damage your roots. Grubs don’t eat the grass blades, which is why damage can go unnoticed.

The biggest damage indicator is your lawn being loose from the soil, losing its connection to the roots. 22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam to find out the best grub control for you.

The type depends on whether you’re a vegetable gardener or have pets.

“From a pet perspective, if you are concerned with pets, we have what’s called a milky spore, and that’s actually very safe for pets and it’s also very safe if you want to use it around your edibles such as garden areas,” Joe Ovelheiro, the manager, told 22News.

But no matter the type, make sure to water it down well for maximum absorption.