‘It’s very disturbing especially in a small town’: Residents react to East Longmeadow homicide

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is dead after a stabbing in East Longmeadow Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Scavotto has been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing at 395 Somers Road in East Longmeadow.

Scavotto was arraigned in Palmer District Court Wednesday afternoon on one count of murder.

22News shot video of a significant police presence outside the home Tuesday night. One resident who lives in the area told 22News this incident proves that a homicide could happen even in the safest neighborhoods.

“It’s very disturbing especially in a small town, you think you’re safer,” Honor Takorian said. “I suppose it would be disturbing no matter what neighborhood you lived in.”

Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News the homicide investigation is being conducted by state troopers assigned to the DA’s office, as well as East Longmeadow Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Murder Unit.

Scavotto is scheduled to be back in court on July 25.

The district attorney’s office identified the victim as 61-year-old Tina Jette of East Longmeadow.

The D.A.’s office did not reveal the relationship between the suspect and the victim.