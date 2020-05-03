J.K. Rowling pledges $1.25 million to charities

FILE – In this July 7, 2011 file photo, British author JK Rowling arrives in Trafalgar Square, in central London, for the World Premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series. Producers announced Friday, Oct. 23, 2015 that “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will center on an adult Harry and his son Albus Severus. The two-part stage saga begins where Rowling’s books ended  19 years after the boy wizard’s epic battle with evil Lord Voldemort. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

(CNN) — Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is donating $1.25 million to two charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She made the announcement on Twitter Saturday.

The money will help homeless people, and help support victims of domestic abuse.

Rowling’s donations come on International Harry Potter Day.

Saturday also marks the anniversary of one the author’s major events in her stories, “The Battle of Hogwarts.”

Rowling said, “It feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths, too many people are losing loved ones in the real world.”