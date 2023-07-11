DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – You have until 10:45 p.m. to buy your ticket for the Mega Millions $500-million jackpot drawing Tuesday night.

No one has won the big prize since April 18 when a $20 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in New York. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each.

The Powerball game for Wednesday also has a big jackpot, standing at $725-million. The last time someone won that jackpot was on April 19, when a $252.6 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ohio. Powerball tickets are also sold in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each. They can be bought until 9:50 p.m. on the day of play.

The Megabucks Doubler is only played in Massachusetts. The jackpot drawing for Wednesday is estimated at $7.9-million. Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased until 9 p.m. on drawing day.