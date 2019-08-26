Jaguar Babies on Board!

LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY— Congratulations are in order for a new mom of twins in Wayne County! That mom just happens to be a young jaguar, named Beliza.

Beliza, and zookeepers at Claws ‘N’ Paws welcomed two new cubs into the world in June. This last week has been big for them, however, as they were finally named (Maya and Maverick), and also made their first appearance in the full-sized jaguar enclosure… taking the leap from the kiddie pool, straight into the deep end, so to speak.

Zookeepers say the ten-week-old cubs, while cute and cuddly, will certainly grow up to be much more than your average house cat. Even now, the feisty felines are already clawing and biting– reminders of the fact that they’re still wild animals!

