BOSTON (AP) – Jairus Hamilton scored a career-high 23 points, Jay Heath added 15 points and Boston College snapped a four-game losing streak with a 61-56 victory over Virginia Tech.
Jared Hamilton had his only two baskets of the game in the final 3½ minutes for the Eagles. Landers Nolley II led the Hokies with 15 points and Nahiem Alleyne added 10.
Virginia Tech had won four of its last five games and its previous five against BC.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
- Jairus Hamilton’s career-high 23 lifts Boston College over Va. Tech 61-56
- Wilkes scores 19 points as No. 5 Florida St. edges Notre Dame 85-84
- Texas border crossing shuts down as hundreds rally for women’s rights in Mexico
- Three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.
- U.S Navy sailor from Chicopee receives ‘Division in the Spotlight’ award