Jamie Bergeron asked to step down as Ambassador for American Cancer Society

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Acadiana Chapter of the American Cancer Society has asked former paramedic and cancer survivor Jamie Bergeron to step down as a ‘Spirit of Hope’ honoree due to his “recent public posts that do not reflect the values of the American Cancer Society.”

Community Development manager Alyssa Collevechio confirmed with News 10 Sunday that Bergeron had been selected through a public nomination process as a cancer survivor and health care worker, and was set to be honored in August as a brand Ambassador.

Bergeron was diagnosed with stage two colorectal cancer in June 2016, at age 42, and in December, 2019 was declared cancer free.

His 30-year career as a paramedic with Acadian Ambulance ended last week following public outcry over meme’s shared on his personal social media account that some deemed were racist.

“Since our volunteers and honorees are the ambassadors of our mission, it’s important they reflect the American Cancer Society’s organizational values in all of their actions on behalf of our mission: integrity, compassion, courage, determination and diversity.” Collevechio said.

In an online video following his termination, Bergeron said the meme’s “may have been insensitive, but far from being racist.”

“We appreciate his past support of our mission.” Collevechio said.