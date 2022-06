PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Pittsfield pled Guilty to Assaulting Law Enforcement Officers on Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The 38-year-old Troy Sargent is facing six felony charges of assaulting, resisting, impeding officers, and civil disorder as well as four related misdemeanor offenses.

He faces three to eight years in prison and will be sentenced on Oct. 3rd.