(WWLP) – Friday marks 2 years since the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol.

It was the day that Congress was meeting to formally count the electoral votes affirming that Trump lost the election. On Thursday, the longtime partner of one of the Capitol Police Officers who died in the aftermath of the riot filed a wrongful death lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and two men involved in assaulting him.

Brian Sicknick died a day after the attack. Washington’s chief medical examiner ruled that he died after having suffered two strokes. In the lawsuit, his partner Sandra Garza claims the violence on Jan. 6 “played a role in his condition.”

The civil suit blames Trump for telling lies about the election in the lead-up to Jan. 6, and accuses him of inciting the crowd to violence. The suit seeks $10 million from Trump and $10 million each from two men convicted in connection with Sicknick’s assault