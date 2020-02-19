Jars of human tongues discovered under Florida man’s home

(WTLV/NBC News) Preserved human remains dating back to the 1960s were found in a Gainesville, Florida home Monday.

Police say they responded when a home inspector doing an estimate on repairs found at least six jars of human remains.

The remains, preserved in jars, contained tongues and thyroid tissue. Police say they were gathered by University of Florida professor Dr. Ronald Baughman as specimens.

The university says he worked at the UF College of Dentistry from 1971 to 2002 as a forensic odontological expert.

“In the modern-day, these specimens are heavily regulated…back in the ’60s and ’70s those protocols probably were not as strict,” Jorge Campos with Gainesville Police said.

