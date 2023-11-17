(NBC) — It’s a return engagement this weekend for Jason Momoa as the star of the “Aquaman” films hosts “Saturday Night Live” for the second time.

Momoa is definitely pumped to host “SNL.”

“It’s actually an even bigger honor than the first time,” said Momoa. “The first time you get invited, it’s like for me, it’s the biggest. It’s better than the Oscars. Better than anything.”

That debut was almost five years ago, an episode with lots of holiday sketches, including one with Momoa as a despondent Elf on the Shelf.

“I was just so nervous and this is really hard,” said Momoa. “Everyone says it’s a really hard show — and you have no idea until you get here. Now I’m used to it. I understand what it’s going to take and um, so, it’s super fun.”

Momoa’s “SNL” encore comes as he returns in a superhero sequel next month, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

“As far as what to expect, just more action,” said Momoa. “I think it’s a lot of laughs. I had a lot of fun working on this one. Me and Patrick Wilson.”

But come Saturday night it’s all about laughs for Momoa.

“That’s the ultimate for me,” said Momoa. “It’s what I grew up on. It’s what I love, so it’s fun going for that.”

Even if it’s a wild ride getting there.

“The nerves are insane,” said Momoa. “It’s in between, like, laughing, crying, puking. It’s pretty amazing.”

Tate McRae will be the musical guest as Jason Momoa hosts “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.