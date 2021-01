This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” (Jeopardy! via AP)

(WWLP) – 22News will air Wednesday night’s episode of Jeopardy! over the weekend.

The episode, one of the final few hosted by the late Alex Trebek, was preempted Wednesday night due to NBC News’ coverage of the insurrection which happened at the U.S. Capitol over the electoral college vote certification.

That episode will now air Saturday, January 9 at 2:00 p.m. on 22News.

Jeopardy! will continue airing new episodes on Monday, January 11, with guest host Ken Jennings.