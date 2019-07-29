Jerry Lawler files lawsuit in death of son Brian Lawler in Hardeman County jail last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local wrestling legend Jerry Lawler has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County and the sheriff after the death of his son Brian Christopher Lawler in jail last July.

Brian Lawler, who was also a wrestler, was found hanging in his cell in July 2018 after being arrested in Hardeman County on DUI and evading arrest charges.

According to his attorney, Jerry Lawler filed the wrongful death lawsuit Friday, July 26th, 2019, alleging the sheriff and others failed to protect Brian Lawler while in custody. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damage to be determined by a jury. The lawsuit also asks the court to order Sheriff John Doolen to order changes to protect other inmates from future harm.