SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — One of the most recognizable names in comedy, Jerry Seinfeld was in Springfield on Saturday night. “Yada, yada, yada.”

The world famous comedian, of course, is known for his hit sitcom Seinfeld and so much more. He performed at Symphony Hall as the headliner, and to no surprise his new stand-up routine brought a packed house. 22News spoke to fans coming to see Seinfeld perform.

“I can’t wait to see his humor without all the vulgarity and all I have to say is Jerry!!,” expressed Seinfeld fans Keith and Jennifer.

Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film Unfrosted and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.