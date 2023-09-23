(WWLP) – Families of the Jewish Faith in western Massachusetts and throughout the world will be observing Yom Kippur beginning Sunday night.

It’s the holiest day in the Jewish Calendar and the day of Atonement, a time when the Jewish people look back on the year just ending, and consider ways to Improve their lives.

From Sunday at sundown to Monday evening observant Jews will fast, or refrain from eating for 24 hours.

Families will spend much of the day Monday attending religious services and then breaking the fast Monday at sundown with family.