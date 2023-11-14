SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jewish organizations across the country and from our area gathered for the ‘March for Israel’ in Washington D.C. this afternoon.

The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts joined the thousands of others in this march at the National Mall.

It was organized to show solidarity with the Israeli people, demanding the immediate release of the hostages in the Israeli-Hamas war and condemning the rise of antisemitism.

Particularly the young people who were speaking, it was feeling me with hope because these young people are our future. Knowing that they are being educated that they are learning to advocate and stand up for what they believe in was just a reminder that education system and engagement for young people are working. We are building a future that we need to see for our world. NORA GORENSTEIN, CEO OF JEWISH FEDERATION OF WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

It has been 6 weeks since the war began between Israel and Hamas.

The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts has an Emergency fund Campaign to support victims of the attack.