CHICOPEE, MASS. (WWLP)- A first time ever hiring event at Chicopee Comprehensive High School points up the chronic labor shortage here in Western Massachusetts.

Dozens of applicants applied at Chicopee Comp today to fill jobs ranging from teachers and substitute teachers to school nurses.

Assistant Superintendent Matthew Francis described the hiring event as a sign of our times.

“You know, that’s the one thing. The pandemic has touched every industry in regards to shortages. Education is no different from any other industry. We’re seeing it from bus monitors, you name it,” says Francis.

The school department is hopeful that many among the dozens of applicants will be a perfect fit for the education related jobs