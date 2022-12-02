(WWLP) – After about two years of companies being on a hiring spree, some employers have started cutting positions.

The rate of job cuts in November was more than five times greater than a year ago. And as layoffs continue, nervous employees are engaged in what is known as “career cushioning.”

Workers are polishing their resumes, firing up their networks, and building new skills to prepare for new opportunities. Experts say some of the motivation for career cushioning, may also be coming from employees, in search of a position that better aligns with their values.

To keep employees focused, experts say companies should be transparent about possible layoffs and create a promising outlook for employees who stay, to benefit from a reorganization.