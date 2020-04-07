Joe Kennedy offering virtual townhall meetings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Massachusetts Congressman Joseph Kennedy III will be hosting eight virtual regional town halls across the state to provide the latest information on COVID-19 and to hear directly from residents.

The first in the series was held Tuesday afternoon for western Massachusetts residents.

Kennedy was joined on the call by Springfield City Council President Justin Hurst, Berkshire County District Attorney and Dr. James Lederer, Jr., Chief Medical Officer/Chief Quality Officer for Berkshire Health System.

Kennedy provided updates on COVID-19, discussed Congressional efforts to provide relief, and addressed other topics of concern from participants who logged into the progam.

Questions ranged from when they could expect a stimulus check, to if there are enough critical care beds and equipment to handle the projected increasing number of COVID-10 patients.

You can learn more about the Kennedy virtual townhall meetings here.