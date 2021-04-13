Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Holyoke canceled for Tuesday after FDA, CDC concerns with vaccine reactions

FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Flats Community Building in Holyoke is canceled for April 13th after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDC announced they are recommending a pause on using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This decision comes after six people reported a rare & severe type of blood clot after receiving the vaccine. The FDA maintains this reaction is “extremely rare,” as nearly seven million people in the U.S. have received the J&J vaccine.

The clinic at 43 Canal Street, was hosted by the Behavioral Health Network. Senior Vice President, Susan West, told 22News they are canceling the clinic, “out of an abundance of caution” and are waiting for further direction from the Department of Public Health. Their website says there are no more clinics in Holyoke at this time.

The clinic was hoping to administer 400 doses of the vaccine, which they received through the state’s Vaccine Equity Imitative that targets the 20 most affected areas in the state by COVID-19.

