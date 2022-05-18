SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield is to feature Jon Dorenbos, a world-class inspirational magician and former NFL star.

Dorenbos was named Walter Payton Man of the Year by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, earning the Ed Block Courage award as well as his second Pro Bowl selection as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Dorenbos holds the record as the player who has played the most consecutive games in Philadelphia Eagles history.

He retired from the NFL after he was diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition that required open-heart surgery.

His skills as a magician were showcased on America’s Got Talent, where he made it to the finals and placed third out of tens of thousands of competitors. He then continued to showcase his talent on Ellen, where he became one of her biggest fans and supporters, Dorenbos has since appeared on Ellen in many capacities in addition to many other network programs.

In addition to his magic skills, he serves as an inspiration to audiences around the world through his amazing life story; he has written a book called Life Is Magic which offers a clear roadmap on how to choose happiness over self-doubt; producer Mike Tollin has chosen the book for a feature film.

The MGM show is to take place on August 20 at 8:00 p.m. for fans to attend. Completing the show will be the opportunity to meet and interact with the America’s Got Talent finalist.

Tickets are purchasable at MGMSpringfield.com starting Friday, May 20. Pre-sale access for MGM Rewards members begins Thursday, May 19.