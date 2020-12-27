Jon Huber, Rochester wrestling legend, dies at 41

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native and professional wrestler Jon Huber, known to fans as Luke Harper or Brodie Lee, died Saturday at the age of 41.

Huber, of Webster, graduated from McQuaid and had worked for the Rochester Central School District for over 7 years before he became a professional wrestler. His first professional wrestling debut was in 2003 for Roc City wrestling.

What started as backyard wrestling and driving around to wrestling events without a set match hoping another wrestler wouldn’t show eventually lead to his career in the WWE.

Huber wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment under the name Luke Harper from 2012-2019. He made his debut for All Elite Wrestling this March under the name Brodie Lee.

Although he toured worldwide, he stuck to his Rochester roots.

He said in a 2018 interview with News 8’s Adam Chodak:

“Rochester is a very special place for me, I love it here. Red Hots are my favorite thing in the world, garbage plates are wonderful, I have to be careful with them though,” he said. “To me, Rochester just has a different feel and you could go to Buffalo or Syracuse and it doesn’t feel the same as it does here … I’ve been here my whole life except for the 2 years we went to Florida and much to my wife’s chagrin I’m going to stay here as long as I can.”

Huber is survived by his wife and two children. His wife said in an Instagram post that he died due to a non-Covid related lung issue.