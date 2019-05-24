JROTC Cadets graduate at Springfield Central High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senior cadets from JROTC at Springfield Central High School graduated Thursday evening.

Hundreds of Airforce JROTC Cadets filled the central gymnasium to send off their senior members. The JROTC program focuses on community service, citizenship, and responsibility.

Cadet Colonel Valery Franco who served as the highest ranking cadet, will be joining the Airforce ROTC program at Boston University, with plans to join the service after college. She told 22News, “After my military service, I actually want to work in politics, and that is going to push me into that field. And knowing that I am stepping out of ROTC and actually doing something in the service, and for my people and community. It’s very nice.”

ROTC cadets in college are elligible for scholarships that can cover considerable amounts of their tuition.

